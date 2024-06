Saksamaa EMi sangar jõudis kolme aastaga esiliigast Meistrite liiga finaali

Niclas Füllkrug has 2 goals from 3 shots so far in EURO 2024 with only 73 minutes played, furthermore, he has 13 goals in 19 caps for Germany



6 foot, missing tooth, proper goalscorer. Love seeing strikers like him do well in the modern game. Classic 9s are BACK. 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/Bm0rPdVDNS