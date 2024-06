Saksamaa treener Nagelsmann EMi alagrupiturniirist: saime kõigis olukordades hakkama

🇩🇪 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐯𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤 🇩🇰



Can Germany reach the last eight of Euro 2024 on home soil?



The Opta supercomputer is making them big favourites, but surely it won't be that easy against a tricky Danish side.https://t.co/bnRc8dlmoS#ad #Euro2024 #GERDEN