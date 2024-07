Hispaania sangar Yamal kirjutas oma nime ajalooraamatusse

16 - Youngest players in history to score in EURO + World Cup:



1 - LAMINE YAMAL 🇪🇸 (16 years and 362 days).

2 - Pelé 🇧🇷 (17 years and 239 days)

3 - Manuel Rosas 🇲🇽 (18 years and 93 days)

4 - Gavi 🇪🇸 (18 years and 110 days)



